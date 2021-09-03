Dozens of anti-vaccine protesters attacked police officers outside a London tube station after storming them, a video appears to show.

Shocking footage, filmed in South Kensington, captures the protesters running towards Metropolitan Police officers amid city-wide protests.

Witnesses were heard gasping in shock as one of the mob appears to “stamp” on a man during the rush.

“A number of protesters have become violent towards police. Four of our officers have been injured during clashes,” the Met Police later tweeted.

Earlier in the day hundreds of the anti-coronavirus vaccine demonstrators attempted to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).