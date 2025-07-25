Moment police snare suspects after £100k Apple device raid on phone shop

This is the moment police found a haul of Apple devices worth nearly £100,000 in the back seat of a car after masked raiders hit a phone shop in central London.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at the O2 store in Tottenham Court Road on 24 July, where a gang reportedly entered the shop wearing balaclavas and made off with around 100 iPhones and scores of Apple Watches.

Three men aged 25, 24, and 18 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary minutes later in nearby Cranleigh Street. A search on the car also uncovered a large machete. All three remain in custody.