Britain’s ‘artificial sun’ nuclear fusion reactor has released a record 59 megajoules of energy.

On Wednesday, EUROfusion announced another major scientific milestone achieved by JET, the Joint European Taurus.

During successful experiments with a deuterium-tritium fuel mixture, JET has more than doubled the previous world record for fusion energy production in a single pulse: 59 megajoules.

“These landmark results have taken us a huge step closer to conquering one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of them all,” said the chief executive of the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

