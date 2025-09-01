Nick Robinson reminded Chris Philp that he, as immigration minister under the Conservative government, opened up the use of the Bell Hotel in Epping for the use of housing asylum seekers during a live interview on BBC Radio 4 on Monday, 1 September.

Labour’s use of asylum hotels has led to widespread protests over the summer.

Asylum seekers were moved into hotels during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Who was the minister who opened the Bell Hotel to asylum seekers without consulting the community? Do you by any chance remember?,” Mr Robinson pressed Mr Philp.

Mr Philp began to explain, “Well, the last government did open that hotel,” before Mr Robinson interjected with, “It was you, you were the immigration minister, you did it.”