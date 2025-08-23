Anti-immigration protesters hurled a torrent of abuse as they clashed with anti-racism protesters at a demonstration in Horley, West Sussex, on Saturday (23 August).

Demonstrations against hotels housing asylum seekers took place across the UK. Protests under the Abolish Asylum System slogan were being held in major towns and cities, including Bristol, Nuneaton, and Liverpool. Aberdeen and Perth in Scotland and Mold in Flintshire, Wales, were also holding protests.

Shouts of "paedo" and "you're all "f***ing delusional middle class c****" were heard at the Horley demonstration.

Lines of police separated anti-racism protesters and the anti-migration group.