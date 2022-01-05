Watch live as US Attorney General delivers speech on Jan 6 investigation

Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General, is providing an update on efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.

One year ago, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building, hoping to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory over the former president.

Five people died either shortly before, during or following the event, while hundreds more - including police officers - were injured.

In remarks to the Justice Department workforce, the Attorney General will discuss the investigation to date.

