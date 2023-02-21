Footage shows the moment two brothers were airlifted to safety after clinging to a cooler for hours in the ocean on 18 February.

The pair got into trouble after their boat was overturned by a wave near Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.

LifeFlight Australia, an air ambulance service, said the two men in their 20s were out fishing when they capsized.

The brothers put on life jackets and called for help using an emergency radio system.

They were taken to hospital for evaluation but no injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.