Brazen squatters watch TV in retiree’s home while he gives news interview

A family of brazen squatters were filmed sleeping and watching television in a retiree’s home while a news crew interviewed him about his property being taken over.

The squatters had been living in the house for a year, after one moved in via a Booking.com property listing before inviting his family to join him while homeowner Adrian was away visiting his dying mother.

A film crew from Australian news show A Current Affair admonished the ‘audacity’ of the group, who had installed curtains to create makeshift bedrooms and refused to leave even while cameras were rolling.