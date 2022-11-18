Chancellor admits the government made ‘some mistakes’ with mini-Budget

Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the government made mistakes when it comes to the economy, specifically, the September mini-Budget.

“We reversed those measures in the mini-Budget in three weeks, so I think we acted very quickly, we’ve been completely open.”

The chancellor was answering questions about his newly unveiled Autumn Budget from Sky News on Friday, 18 November.

In keeping with his warnings of the financial statement packed with decisions of “eye-watering difficulty,” he announced tax rises and cuts to government spending.

