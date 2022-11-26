'We will not stop,' says World Cup attendee supporting Iranian protesters

A World Cup attendee who made headlines for showing her support towards the ongoing protests in Iran while at football games has said she “won’t stop”.

Ayeh Shams wore a flag that read ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ in solidarity following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, along with a football shirt that read her name on the back.

Numerous videos have seen security guards confiscate anti-government merchandise at Iran’s games, including against Wales and England.

