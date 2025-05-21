Video shows moment police wrangle runaway pet kangaroo in US town

The moment police in a southwestern Colorado town chased a loose kangaroo down an alley and into a backyard has been captured on their body-worn cameras.

Irwin, the pet kangaroo, wasn't difficult to nab when he escaped last fall in Durango, Colorado, but on Monday, when Irwin got loose again, he had grown too big for a bag.

Eventually, an officer managed to grab Irwin and carried him to a police truck’s back seat and shut the door. He was later taken home to his family.

Kangaroos are among the unusual but legal animals to keep in Colorado.