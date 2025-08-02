Zoo’s new baby pygmy hippo refuses to cooperate with keepers in adorable video

Watch as a baby pygmy hippo becomes sassy and refuses to cooperate with zookeepers in an adorable video.

Footage shared by Tanganyika Wildlife Park on Friday (1 August) shows the infant, named Mars, putting up a resistance when zoo workers try to coach him out of the water and inside.

Multiple attempts to get Mars, who was born in June at the Kansas zoo, out of the pool fail as the handler repeatedly tries to herd him inside - however, the baby is not having any of it.