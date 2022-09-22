Liz Truss’s government could allow higher levels of seismic activity at shale gas drilling sites as it lifts the ban on fracking, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested.

A moratorium on the controversial process of mining gas and oil from shale rock was lifted on Thursday, 22 September.

“The seismic limits will be reviewed to see a proportionate level. 0.5 on the Richter scale, which is only noticeable with sophisticated machinery, it is quite right that fracking would not take place – that level is too low,” Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC Newsnight.

