Liz Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she made in her first few weeks in office, but has vowed she will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.

The prime minister spoke on Monday evening, hours after she failed to appear for urgent questions in the House of Commons.

“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made,” Ms Truss said.

“I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issues of high tax, but we went too far, too fast.”

