Moment bear uses door handle to walk into home

Watch the moment a bear walks up to a home in Colorado and opens the back door.

CCTV footage shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday (5 August) shows the animal roaming around the property in Telluride at night.

Approaching the door, it stands on its two hind legs and uses its front paws to turn the handle before making its way inside.

Sharing the shocking clip, the agency said: “Bears are capable of opening doors. And once they’ve learned that, it can lead to a lot of conflict.”