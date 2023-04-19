Patients use bedsheets to climb out windows and escape fire at Beijing hospital

Patients jumped out of windows using bedsheets tied together at Changfeng hospital in Beijing after a fire broke out on Tuesday, 18 April.

At least 29 people have died, including 26 patients, according to Chinese authorities.

A nurse, a medical assistant, and a family member also died, Li Zongrong, deputy head of the Fengtai district said.

State media reported that staff removed 71 patients from the building after the blaze broke out in an inpatient department.

An investigation has been launched into what caused the fire.

