Protesters on both sides of the transgender debate staged rival demonstrations in Belfast on Sunday (16 April) with dozens of police officers forming a barrier to divide them.

Footage shows a massive banner reading “The north says trans joy”, while a number of opposing demonstrators had posters reading “Yer ma is not yer da” and “Keep toilets single sex”.

“We’re here today to ensure that every trans and non-binary person in Northern Ireland knows that they’re welcome,” John O’Doherty, director of the support group the Rainbow Project, said.

