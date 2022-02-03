President Joe Biden said that the United States’ counterterrorism operation that killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was a clear message that the United States would go after those who threaten the United States and its allies.

The president’s remarks come after the Pentagon said that it carried out a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in Syria that killed 13 people, including six children and four women.

“We remain vigilant. We remain prepared", the president said at the White House.

