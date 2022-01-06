Watch live as Biden supporters hold candlelight vigil on Jan 6 anniversary

Supporters of President Joe Biden and other Democrats are holding a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.

On 6 January 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building, hoping to stop Congress from confirming Mr Biden's win over the former president in the 2020 election.

In what was one of the darkest days in the history of American democracy, hundreds of people - including police officers - were injured in the violence, with five people dying shortly before, during or after the insurrection attempt.

