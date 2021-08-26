President Joe Biden held a moment of silence for the US service members killed in Afghanistan during his address to the nation.

The Pentagon has confirmed that 12 Americans were killed as two Isis suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Hamid-Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Before taking a moment to reflect on the lives lost, Biden vowed to "hunt down" those behind the attack - and make anyone who wishes harm to the US "pay".

"We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure of my command," Biden said.