Joe Biden shares how he proposed to Jill five times before she accepted

While campaigning in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden shares how he proposed to his wife Jill five times before she accepted.

On the fifth time, Biden recounted how he told her, “Jill, I’m asking you one more time. Only one more time.”

He then went on to mimick her response.

The entire time, Jill Biden laughed along with the crowd as he recounted the experience.

The president ended his story by exclaiming, “I married a Philly girl!” to the crowd of Philadelphians.