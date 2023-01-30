Shocking footage shows the moment a drunk Maserati driver smashed his £70,000 supercar into a set of traffic lights, right in front of police.

The motorist had been waiting at the junction of Bristol Street and Bristol Road in Birmingham when the crash happened in October 2022.

Cameras captured the Maserati pulling off in an attempt to turn right, before losing control and ploughing straight into a set of railings.

A police car was also waiting at the junction and officers promptly breathalysed the driver, who was found to be twice over the limit.

