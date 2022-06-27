Birmingham fire service confirm one woman dead after gas explosion

West Midlands Fire Service said a woman died after a gas explosion reduced houses to rubble on Sunday evening (26 June) in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

“Sadly one female has lost her life in this incident, this female was identified relatively quickly within the property that exploded,” said a representative from the West Midlands Fire Service.

West Midlands Police were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday, June 26 to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

They discovered one house had been reduced to rubble and several others significantly damaged.

One man is in a life-threatening condition at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

