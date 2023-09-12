Vape factory engulfed in flames after fire breaks out in Blackburn

Huge flames engulfed a vape factory after a fire broke out in Blackburn on Monday, 11 September.

Ten fire engines from stations across Lancashire were called to a blaze at a warehouse on Shadsworth Business Park on Monday evening.

Roads nearby were closed and people near the site were advised to close windows and doors if they could smell smoke.

Shortly before midnight, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was brought under control.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said road closures were still in place on Tuesday morning.