Bloody dolls thrown at White House during Gaza protest

Protesters threw baby dolls smeared with fake blood at the White House following a protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on Saturday, 13 January.

Footage from Code Pink, a feminist grassroots organisation, shows toys being thrown at the White House gates after the march, in which it’s estimated around 400,000 people took part in.

“Right now after the #March4Gaza, protestors are hurling bloody baby dolls at the White House,” the organisation wrote.

They also released a photo of the dolls lined up against a banner reading: “Biden, blood on your hands.”