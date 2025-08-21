Boeing plane diverts moments after take off as bright flashes spark in sky

A Boeing plane was forced to divert moments after take off as bright flash sparked in the sky.

Flight DE3665, bound for Düsseldorf, took off from the island of Corfu before it was diverted to Brindisi, Italy, on 16 August.

Footage shows a bright flash on the right-hand side of the aircraft in the sky.

An airline spokesman said: “Flight DE3665 from Corfu to Dusseldorf diverted to Brindisi on 16 August 2025. The reason was a parameter indication outside the normal range caused by a disturbance in the air flow supply to the engine. Due to the fault message, it was precautionarily decided to divert to Brindisi. This posed no danger to the guests or crew members at any time."

Condor Airlines said any reports that there was a fire on the plane were false and apologised for any inconvenience caused.