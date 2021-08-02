Boris Johnson has hinted his government will reject adding a new “amber watchlist” category to its Covid travel list in a bid to keep the traffic light system “as simple as possible”.

A new category to inform travellers which amber listed countries are at risk of turning red was considered, but the idea was met with backlash.

Despite junior government minister Matt Warman defending the idea earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister has since insisted that he wants a “user-friendly” system of rules to help “get the travel industry moving again”.