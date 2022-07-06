Boris asked if Pincher should resign, says 'that's a matter for him'

Boris Johnson has refused to call for Chris Pincher to resign as an MP, saying "that's a matter for him".

The MP for Tamworth lost the Tory whip over misconduct allegations.

Johnson's government has been overrun with scandal in the last week.

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in their resignations.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in the prime minister, but Johnson insisted he will continue in his position.

