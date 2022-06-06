Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote on Monday, Graham Brady confirms

Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June), Sir Graham Brady has confirmed.

“The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the prime minister has been passed,” the chair of the 1922 Committee said.

“Therefore, a vote of confidence will take place.”

Mr Brady confirmed that Conservative MPs will vote between 6pm and 8pm, with ballots to be counted immediately afterwards.

It comes after almost 30 Tories publicly urged the prime minister to resign amid the fallout from the Partygate report.

