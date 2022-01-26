Boris Johnson said it was "complete nonsense" that he personally authorised the evacuation of Pen Farthing’s dogs from Afghanistan in footage from December 2021, as a newly-released email contradicts his claim.

In an email to the department's "special cases" team managing part of the evacuation, the official, whose name is redacted, says that the animal charity Nowzad has "received a lot of publicity".

It goes on to add that “the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here