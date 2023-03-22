Boris Johnson has claimed a Downing Street gathering where he was pictured holding a glass in the air was “essential for work purposes”.

The former prime minister added that others agreed it was “a work-related event”.

“I believed that this event was not only reasonably necessary, but it was essential for work purposes,” Mr Johnson said.

He appeared in front of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March as MPs began their probe into whether or not he intentionally misled parliament over Partygate.

