Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe return result of ‘great deal of UK diplomacy’, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori from Iran was the result of “a great deal of UK diplomacy”.

The two British-Iranian nationals arrived back in Britain on Thursday morning, having been detained in the middle east since 2016 and 2017 respectively.

“I am glad that after a great deal of UK diplomacy we have been able to get her out, get her back to her family," the prime minister said of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

“I am absolutely thrilled for Nazanin, for Richard and for Gabriella.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.