Crowds boo Boris Johnson outside Downing Street as he resigns as prime minister

Crowds standing outside Downing Street gathered to boo Boris Johnson as he made his resignation speech on Thursday (7 July).

After days of turmoil in the Tory party, Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader, but will stay on as prime minister until his replacement is elected.

As he addressed the nation in front of his closest allies, his family and journalists gathered outside No 10, those on the other side of the Downing Street gates tried to drown out his words with a chorus of boos.

