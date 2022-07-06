Former Tory cabinet minister David Lidington said he found it “hard to see how the prime minister recovers” from Rishi Sunak‘s and Sajid Javid’s resignations on Tuesday (5 July).

Sir David added: “You have to have a prime minister in government who has the public’s trust…and I’m sorry to say I don’t think we have that at the moment.”

Boris Johnson’s leadership came under pressure following the resignations of his chancellor and health secretary along with over 20 MPs resigning from their position within government on Wednesday (6 July).

