Moment BBC audience erupts in applause at news of Boris Johnson’s resignation

Applause erupted as a BBC Radio 4 audience learned of Boris Johnson's resignation during the recording of an Any Questions episode on Friday, 9 June, in Pembrokeshire.

Host Alex Forsyth relayed the news that the former prime minister announced he is quitting as an MP, claiming he is the victim of a Partygate and Brexit witch-hunt.

Mr Johnson's resignation came as he received a report by a committee of MPs into whether he misled the Commons over his partygate assurances.

"I really like the guy and I'm sorry he's gone," panellist and Conservative minister David TC Davies said to groans from the audience.