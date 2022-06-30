PM dismisses Russia's nuclear threats as "sabre-rattling"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a possible nuclear response over Ukraine during an interview on LBC with Nick Ferrari.

Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be side-tracked by this kind of sabre-rattling.”

The Prime Minister argued that Putin is trying to reframe the conflict in Ukraine to be about Russia and Nato. It comes as the Nato summit in Spain concludes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.