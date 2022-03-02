Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed in another tense session of PMQs on Wednesday, with much of the debate dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the prime minister taking to the despatch box, Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko - who was sitting in the gallery -received a lengthy standing ovation from MPs in the commons.

While Mr Johnson went on to say that he was considering fresh sanctions against Russia, Mr Starmer notably attacked his failure to punish Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and accused the PM of "dragging his heels" over Russia's "dirty money".

