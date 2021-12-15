Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions, less than 24 hours after facing an unprecedented Tory rebellion over Covid passes.

The government's plan B restrictions passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday, but 98 Conservative backbenchers voted against imposing NHS passes.

Mr Johnson had to rely on the support of Labour to get the new restrictions through and the opposition leader could focus much of his attack on that embarrassment.

The PM could also face further scrutiny on the Christmas party scandal, which was a big topic of discussion last week.

Sign up to our newsletters here.