Boris Johnson closed the Conservative Party conference today with a keynote speech that relied more on jokes than it did on setting out future plans.

The PM spurred out such classics as calling Michael Gove ‘John Bon Gove’ after his recent viral dancing video, saying the general election defeat of Jeremy Corbyn was ‘sending that corduroy Communist cosmonaut into orbit’ and calling Keir Starmer a ‘seriously rattled bus conductor’.

Mr.Johnson also joked about the ‘formidable effort’ of Jacob Rees-Mogg with his six children despite the PM confirming his seventh child is due at the end of the year.