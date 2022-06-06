Boris Johnson told threshold for no-confidence vote was met on Sunday, Brady says

Sir Graham Brady has confirmed Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June).

The chair of the 1922 Committee announced the news during a short press conference, also confirming that he had notified the prime minister of the threshold for a vote being met on Sunday.

“We agreed on the timetable for a confidence vote to take place and he shared my view... that the vote should happen as soon as it could reasonably take place, and that is today.”

