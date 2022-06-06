No-confidence vote good chance to ‘unite’ Tories behind Boris Johnson, says Javid

Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June) and faces the possibility of being removed as leader of the Conservative Party.

But Sajid Javid believes it will also offer a chance to "unite" the Tories behind the prime minister, suggesting he will win.

“There's an opportunity to unite behind him and end all this frenzied speculation,” the health secretary said.

“The last thing the country needs is more speculation around leadership, we've got a leader and he's delivering.”

