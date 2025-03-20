Boston Dynamics unveil next generation AI robot viewers fear is ‘the perfect soldier’

Boston Dynamics have unveiled the latest leap in development for their AI humanoid robot technology, Atlas.

Video footage shows the Atlas robot crawling, cartwheeling and breakdancing using skills learned by studying human movement.

“Atlas is demonstrating reinforcement learning policies developed using a motion capture suit,” Boston Dynamics revealed in a post on X.

Some viewers, however, were left unsettled by the robot’s uncannily life-like movements, with one predicting: “The perfect soldier. Things are about to change.”