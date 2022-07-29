Murder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound

Police have launched a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Officers were called to the scene on Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday (29 July).

The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future, and confirmed the incident is being treated as a murder.

The girl has not been identified and no further information has been released about her death.

Her parents have been informed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.