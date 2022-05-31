Bradford has been crowned the UK City of Culture 2025, Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, has announced.

The West Yorkshire city fought off tough competition from County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough to clinch the coveted title.

It will receive £270,000 in initial funding to help it develop its plans for 2025, and will also be eligible for a £3 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Bradford will follow from Coventry, the current holder of the title and those behind the bid believe it will generate £700m.

