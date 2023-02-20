Locals form human chain to save baby after torrential floods in Sao Paulo state

Sao Sebastio residents formed a human chain to save a baby during heavy floods in Sao Paulo state. Torrential rain has brought landslides and flooding that has killed at least 36 people and left hundreds of others displaced.

The deadly storm, which has hit Brazil’s south east coast, has forced some cities to cancel annual carnival celebrations.At least 23.6 inches of rain - double the amount of rain expected for the whole month - fell in 24 hours on Sunday (19 February).

State governor Tarcisio de Freitas has declared a state of emergency in five towns, pledging $1.5m for rescues.