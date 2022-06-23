British Airways workers at Heathrow vote to strike over pay dispute

British Airways workers based at Heathrow have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite and GMB union members - who are mostly check-in staff - backed industrial action on Thursday (23 June).

The unions say holidaymakers will face disruption, warning of a summer of strikes.

Workers will now decide on strike dates, which the union said were likely to be held during the peak summer holiday period.

They accuse the airline of using “fire and rehire” tactics during lockdown to slash pay by 10 per cent.

