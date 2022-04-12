The New York City Police Department (NYPD) have confirmed that the suspect who shot at least 10 people in a Brooklyn subway station was wearing a "green construction-type vest."

"As the train was pulling into the station the subject put on a gas mask, he then opened a canister that was in his bag and then the car filled with smoke. After that he began shooting," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sewell said the NYPD did not know the shooter's motive but were "not ruling anything out."

