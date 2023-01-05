Suspect Bryan Kohberger has arrived in Moscow, Idaho, to face charges for the murders of four students on 13 November, 2022.

The 28-year-old PhD student landed at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Wednesday evening, hours after being flown out of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on a state police plane.

A group of officers led Mr Kohberger off the tarmac into a waiting police truck.

Mr Kohberger waived his extradition rights, allowing him to be transported to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder for the killing of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

