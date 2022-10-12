Sir Keir Starmer accused Liz Truss of being “lost in denial”, as the prime minister stood at the dispatch box for the first Prime Minister’s Questions since the mini-Budget sparked economic turmoil.

The Labour leader pressed the PM on what he labelled a “kamikaze” budget, while Ms Truss responded by asking Mr Starmer why he had “refused” to confirm whether he supports the government’s energy price guarantee.

“Lost in denial... No wonder investors have no confidence in her government,” Sir Keir said as MPs jeered in the House of Commons.

