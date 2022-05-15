New York governor: Buffalo shooting was 'act of terrorism'

New York governor Kathy Hochul has described the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, that police are calling a "racially-motivated hate crime", as an "act of terrorism".

10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the store's carpark and inside the store.

The suspect, an 18-year-old white man, is believed to have travelled approximately 200 miles to the supermarket.

In total 13 people were shot, 11 of whom were black, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

